Dr. Lee Ramos, DO
Overview of Dr. Lee Ramos, DO
Dr. Lee Ramos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenpool, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos' Office Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Glenpool140 W 151st St S, Glenpool, OK 74033 Directions (918) 321-7000
-
2
Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology10507 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramos and his staff have been very helpful during my pregnancy so far. I'm just entering my 3rd trimester and was referred to him by a friend. He helped treat me for mastitis, and he truly takes the time to listen to every concern I have had along the way. Also, was asked to fill out previous medical history and we get a review of the office visit every time we go in to see how the baby and I are doing.
About Dr. Lee Ramos, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Medical Ed. Consortium of Oklahoma
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
