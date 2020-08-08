Overview of Dr. Lee Ramos, DO

Dr. Lee Ramos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenpool, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Ramos works at Saint Francis Glenpool in Glenpool, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.