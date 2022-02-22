Dr. Lee Reichel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Reichel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Reichel, MD
Dr. Lee Reichel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Reichel's Office Locations
Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 345-5925
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 66 years old female and have never broken a bone or had surgery in my life. I fell and broke 4 bones in my wrist on December 7, 2021 and I was fortunate to get in to see Dr. Reichel. He scheduled surgery for me within 2 days. I was really nervous but after meeting Dr. Reichel with his calm demeanor and caring attitude I felt totally comfortable with him taking care of me. I never had any pain from my surgery and his staff and everyone involved with my surgery was fantastic. My follow up visits with Dr. Reichel have been great as well. With each visit he made me feel very good about my recovery. He always asked how I was doing and would anyswer any questions for me. He made me feel like I wasn't just a patient but a person with concerns. I fell so blessed that I had Dr. Reichel take care of me and would highly recommend him. He is a great surgeon and wonderful person. You'll be in good hands if he takes care of you.
About Dr. Lee Reichel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1811151962
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichel has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.