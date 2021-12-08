Overview of Dr. Lee Riley III, MD

Dr. Lee Riley III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Dr. Riley III works at Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.