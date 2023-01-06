Overview of Dr. Lee Rubin, MD

Dr. Lee Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT with other offices in Providence, RI, E Greenwich, RI and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.