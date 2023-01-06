Dr. Lee Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Rubin, MD
Dr. Lee Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UOI Dudley Street2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 402-1060
-
3
UOI Butler Campus100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 402-1060
-
4
UOI East Greenwich1405 S County Trl Ste 510, E Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 402-1060
-
5
Yale University Orthopedics48 Wellington Rd, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 785-2579Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
Recently underwent partial knee replacement surgery late last year. From the pre-op meeting to the actual surgery to the post op, everything went effortlessly. Using Dr. Rubin's robot guided surgical methods, I was walking unassisted with minimal pain within a week and nearly fully recovered 5 weeks later. Can't say enough how thoughtful, professional and skilled Dr Rubin is. Exemplary.
About Dr. Lee Rubin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184807729
Education & Certifications
- Keggi Orthopaedic Foundation
- Yale University & Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.