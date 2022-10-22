See All Psychiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Lee Sadja, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Sadja, MD

Dr. Lee Sadja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sadja works at Psychiatric Corporation of America in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Corporation of America
    2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 325, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-6440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Excellent Doctor. Best in his field. Family been using him for 12+ yrs. Wouldn’t change. If you can get in - go. !
    Mark — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lee Sadja, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396843926
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadja works at Psychiatric Corporation of America in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sadja’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

