Dr. Sadja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Sadja, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Sadja, MD
Dr. Lee Sadja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sadja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sadja's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Corporation of America2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 325, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-6440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadja?
Excellent Doctor. Best in his field. Family been using him for 12+ yrs. Wouldn’t change. If you can get in - go. !
About Dr. Lee Sadja, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1396843926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadja accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadja works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.