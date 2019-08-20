Overview of Dr. Lee Schachter, MD

Dr. Lee Schachter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Schachter works at Midlantic Urology in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.