Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD
Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Schmitt's Office Locations
Rollins Miles and Schmitt PC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 307, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3047
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmitt is an awesome surgeon! Very nice, knowledgeable and professional! He did my sleeve gastrectomy surgery in August and was wonderful!! Great, GREAT Surgeon! Go see him! :)
About Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437103801
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham
- U Ala Birmingham Med Ctr
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitt has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.