Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (39)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD

Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Schmitt works at Alabama Weight Loss Surgery in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rollins Miles and Schmitt PC
    52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 307, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Varicose Veins
Barrett's Esophagus
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 27, 2019
    Dr. Schmitt is an awesome surgeon! Very nice, knowledgeable and professional! He did my sleeve gastrectomy surgery in August and was wonderful!! Great, GREAT Surgeon! Go see him! :)
    Brittany L — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437103801
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham
    Internship
    • U Ala Birmingham Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmitt works at Alabama Weight Loss Surgery in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Schmitt’s profile.

    Dr. Schmitt has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

