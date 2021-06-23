Overview of Dr. Lee Schwartz, MD

Dr. Lee Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.



Dr. Schwartz works at Dr. Lee K. Schwartz, MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.