Overview of Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, MD

Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzberg works at Lee Schwartzberg in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.