Overview of Dr. Lee Selznick, MD

Dr. Lee Selznick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Selznick works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.