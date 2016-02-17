Overview of Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD

Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.