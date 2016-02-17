Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sesslar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD
Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sesslar's Office Locations
- 1 3505 N Bell School Rd Fl 2, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (779) 696-0300
-
2
Fhn-family Healthcare Center Burchard1010 Fairway Dr, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-7750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Freeport Memorial Hospital1045 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-6000
-
4
Rock Valley Womens Health Center6861 VILLAGREEN VW, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 637-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, considerate doctor.
About Dr. Lee Sesslar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073511689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
