Dr. Lee Shangold, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Shangold, MD
Dr. Lee Shangold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Shangold works at
Dr. Shangold's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I go to ENT because of Dr. Shangold. I trust him and decisions about my health
About Dr. Lee Shangold, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
