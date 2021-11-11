Overview of Dr. Lee Shangold, MD

Dr. Lee Shangold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Shangold works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Earwax Buildup and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.