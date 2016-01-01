Dr. Shershow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Shershow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shershow's Office Locations
Taubman, Robert Edward MD2153 SW Main St Ste 201, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 243-1422
- 2 2250 NW Flanders St Ste 300, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 243-1422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lee Shershow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1003898669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shershow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shershow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shershow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shershow.
