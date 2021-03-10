See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stamford, CT
Dr. Lee Silva, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (29)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Silva, MD

Dr. Lee Silva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Silva works at Stamford Primary Care in Stamford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silva's Office Locations

    Stamford Office
    1275 Summer St Ste 105, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 325-2667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Dizziness
Postnasal Drip
Malaise and Fatigue
Dizziness
Postnasal Drip

Malaise and Fatigue
Dizziness
Postnasal Drip
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2021
    I'm a new patient of Dr. Silva's, I've been to her twice in 2021. I immediately felt very comfortable with her and felt she was thorough, very personable and easy to talk to. I'm so thankful to have found her as I've been less than thrilled with the last few GP's I've gone to.
    DM — Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. Lee Silva, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669528311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silva works at Stamford Primary Care in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Silva’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

