Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD

Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Skandalakis works at Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skandalakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group LLC
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 696-3586
  2. 2
    Buckhead Office
    2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-7955
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Storm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 24, 2021
    I found Dr. Skan off browsing the internet one night. The next morning I did call and scheduled an appointment. They do charge a $250 consult fee, however if you decide to go with surgery, it is applied towards remaining. Our visit was very brief and he was very thorough, and listened to all of my concerns. He assured me that he could fix my hernia and make my previous scar go away. He quickly got me scheduled for surgery. All I can say is that the level of trust I have for these physicians is at a bare minimum due to me almost losing my life for a mistake on the OR table. However, Dr. Skan served me good and I was able to trust him and his results. Now I shall await for the healing process.
    Dee — Oct 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518907625
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skandalakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skandalakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skandalakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skandalakis works at Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Skandalakis’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Skandalakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skandalakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skandalakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skandalakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

