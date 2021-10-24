Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skandalakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD
Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Skandalakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Skandalakis' Office Locations
-
1
Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group LLC3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (770) 696-3586
-
2
Buckhead Office2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-7955Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skandalakis?
I found Dr. Skan off browsing the internet one night. The next morning I did call and scheduled an appointment. They do charge a $250 consult fee, however if you decide to go with surgery, it is applied towards remaining. Our visit was very brief and he was very thorough, and listened to all of my concerns. He assured me that he could fix my hernia and make my previous scar go away. He quickly got me scheduled for surgery. All I can say is that the level of trust I have for these physicians is at a bare minimum due to me almost losing my life for a mistake on the OR table. However, Dr. Skan served me good and I was able to trust him and his results. Now I shall await for the healing process.
About Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1518907625
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Cook County Hospital
- Emory University
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skandalakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skandalakis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skandalakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skandalakis works at
Dr. Skandalakis speaks Greek and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Skandalakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skandalakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skandalakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skandalakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.