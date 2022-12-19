Dr. Lee Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Smith, MD
Dr. Lee Smith, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Pediatric Specialty Care at Smithtown222 E Main St Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (718) 470-7550
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Smith saved our sons life.. he was the only doctor that diagnosed our son in ours and saved his life the next day this was 2009. We are so grateful for him and forever thankful ????
About Dr. Lee Smith, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790984987
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Tongue-Tie, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.