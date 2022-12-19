Overview of Dr. Lee Smith, MD

Dr. Lee Smith, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.