Dr. Lee Snyder, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Snyder, MD
Dr. Lee Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
Crossroads Eye Physicians23 Crossroads Dr Ste 310, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Snyder is very patient and thorough. She explains everything so you understand. She is a great surgeon. Her office tells you when they confirm your appointment that it may be 2 hours. I only experienced that one time
About Dr. Lee Snyder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760441190
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
