Overview of Dr. Lee Stein, MD

Dr. Lee Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Stein works at Neurology Clinic Pcthe in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.