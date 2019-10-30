Overview of Dr. Lee Swanstrom, MD

Dr. Lee Swanstrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Swanstrom works at Dr. Mark Whiteford in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.