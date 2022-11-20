Overview of Dr. Lee Tessler, MD

Dr. Lee Tessler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tessler works at Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.