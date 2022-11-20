Dr. Lee Tessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Tessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Tessler, MD
Dr. Lee Tessler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tessler works at
Dr. Tessler's Office Locations
-
1
Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St Ste 400, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500
-
2
Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tessler?
Finding out that I had a brain tumor was one of the most stressful experiences of my life. As soon as I met Dr Tessler, I felt calmer and reassured. He is confident in his abilities as a neurosurgeon but also a very compassionate doctor. I liked him immediately and felt I was in great hands. His NP Michelle is also wonderful and worked with me from the moment I met them .After I went home from my surgery I probably called Michelle every day . Most of the time it was just to hear a reassuring voice and I always felt better after speaking with her. They are a wonderful team and I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Lee Tessler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588860688
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Bellevue Hosp Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Duke University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tessler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tessler works at
Dr. Tessler has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tessler speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.