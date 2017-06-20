Dr. Lee Theophelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theophelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Theophelis, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Theophelis, MD
Dr. Lee Theophelis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theophelis' Office Locations
- 1 1350 Hickory St Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-1401
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was diagnosed with melanoma above her left eye. She was really nervous & scared. She went in to see Dr. Theophelis and he put her mind to ease right away. He was very attentive & knowledgeable . He got her in to surgery really fast, working around her schedule. He was there to see her when she was preparing for surgery, came in to see me in the waiting room to let me know things went well, and called mom personally the next day to see how she was doing. We highly recommend!
About Dr. Lee Theophelis, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861448318
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theophelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theophelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theophelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theophelis has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theophelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Theophelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theophelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theophelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Theophelis can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.