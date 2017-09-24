Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thibodeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD
Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Northern Light A R Gould Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Thibodeau's Office Locations
Casco Bay Gastroenterology LLC195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 490, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6054
Northern Light Mercy Hospital175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6054
Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 879-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light A R Gould Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners
About Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063456523
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Neurosurgery
