Overview of Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD

Dr. Lee Thibodeau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Northern Light A R Gould Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Thibodeau works at Casco Bay Gastroenterology LLC in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.