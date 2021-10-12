Dr. Lee Thurber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thurber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Thurber, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Thurber, MD
Dr. Lee Thurber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Thurber's Office Locations
Dr. Thurber's Office Locations
-
1
Eyeworks Inc1101 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 486-3132
-
2
Bryan Medical Center-west2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 486-3132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thurber?
Dr Thurber is the best! He is so kind and takes all the time I need to understand what he is telling me about my eyes. I never wait more than a minute or two for my appointment. He is a 5 star Doctor.
About Dr. Lee Thurber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thurber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thurber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thurber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thurber has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurber.
