Dr. Lee Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Tran, MD
Dr. Lee Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Med At Houston|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Houston Retina Associates - Main7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 495-2222
Houston Retina Associates - Clear Lake561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste Aa, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 495-2222
Houston Methodist13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1910
UT Physicians Pediatric Center - The Woodlands17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-9360
UT Physicians Pediatric Center at Cinco Ranch23920 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 495-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been under Dr. Tran's care for over a year now and all I can say is that he has done a fantastic job in recovering and maintaing my vision to a 20/20. Before I started visiting his facility, I was nearly going blind and was in panic mode. Dr. Tran assured me that with all of the treatments I was going to be able to recover my vision. He kept his word and I would highly recommend him to everyone who is experiencing retina problems.
About Dr. Lee Tran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1548403496
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Texas Houston Department Ophthalmology & Visual Science
- Transitional-University Of Texas Health Sciences Houston
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Med At Houston|Baylor College Of Medicine
