Overview of Dr. Lee Tran, MD

Dr. Lee Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Med At Houston|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Houston Retina Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.