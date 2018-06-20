See All Pediatric Surgeons in Orem, UT
Dr. Lee Trotter, DO

Pediatric Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lee Trotter, DO is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Trotter works at Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
    700 W 800 N Ste 330, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 216-3590
    Utah Surgical Associates
    750 W 800 N, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 714-6404
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 20, 2018
    Dr. Trotter performed gastric surgery on me in 2016 and did an amazing job with pre- and post-surgery. He is informative, empathic, compassionate, talented, and the best surgeon. I recommend him to everyone and believe he left the Rapid City area. I would like to know where he is at these days. Dr. Trotter, you have changed my life for the better and will be forever grateful.
    Patricia Nesbit in Gillette, WY — Jun 20, 2018
    About Dr. Lee Trotter, DO

    • Pediatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Keesler Usaf Medical Center
    • Keesler Usaf Medical Center|Kessler Med Ctr
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Trotter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trotter works at Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Trotter’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

