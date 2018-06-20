Dr. Lee Trotter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Trotter, DO
Dr. Lee Trotter, DO is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.700 W 800 N Ste 330, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 216-3590
Utah Surgical Associates750 W 800 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6404Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Trotter performed gastric surgery on me in 2016 and did an amazing job with pre- and post-surgery. He is informative, empathic, compassionate, talented, and the best surgeon. I recommend him to everyone and believe he left the Rapid City area. I would like to know where he is at these days. Dr. Trotter, you have changed my life for the better and will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Lee Trotter, DO
- Pediatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Usaf Medical Center
- Keesler Usaf Medical Center|Kessler Med Ctr
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences
Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trotter works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.