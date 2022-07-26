See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD

Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Drew Memorial Health System.

Dr. Walker Jr works at Walker Internal Medicine Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Walker Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Walker Internal Medicine Clinic
    9600 Baptist Health Dr Ste 220, Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 219-1028
  2
    Chi St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center
    2 Saint Vincent Cir, Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 219-1028
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Drew Memorial Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 26, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Walkers for well over ten years. I love his care of his patients. He also has an excellent and helpful staff.The atmosphere is friendly and simply excellent.As a physician Dr. Walker has a great bedside manner, he will not hesitate to have you admitted to the hospital well before your condition gets out of control.In my book and in my opinion, he's one of the best,if not the best physician in Little Rock Arkansas,period.My husband also is now his patient,I have recommended several friends to Dr Walker as well,and each one has expressed to me just how. much they are satisfied with him being their physician.
    Lillie Hollingsworth-Mayo — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD
    About Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417044348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker Jr works at Walker Internal Medicine Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Walker Jr’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker Jr.

