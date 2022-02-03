See All Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Lee Weng, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (50)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lee Weng, MD

Dr. Lee Weng, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with U Rochester

Dr. Weng works at Continuum Health Care in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiant Research Kansas City
    11661 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 954-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    About Dr. Lee Weng, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Arabic, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1902849102
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester
    • U Mo-Kansas City Sch Med
    • Cairo U Tchg Hosp
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Weng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weng works at Continuum Health Care in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Weng’s profile.

    Dr. Weng speaks Arabic, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Weng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weng.

