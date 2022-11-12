Overview

Dr. Lee Wesler, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dayville, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Wesler works at Medical Center Of Northeast Center in Dayville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, ADHD and-or ADD and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.