Overview

Dr. Lee Yarbrough, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.



Dr. Yarbrough works at Charleston Dermatology in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.