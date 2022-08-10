Dr. Lee Yarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Yarbrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lee Yarbrough, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.
Charleston Dermatology5401 Netherby Ln Ste 1202, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions (843) 872-3015
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarbrough?
This was my first visit and Dr. Yarbrough took the time to explain things to me. I was nervous at first but the entire office was so pleasant I was instantly at ease. I look forward to going back and highly recommend him if you are looking for a Dr.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851509780
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
