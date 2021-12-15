See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lee Zhao, MD

Urology
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Zhao, MD

Dr. Lee Zhao, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zhao works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Urethral Stricture and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center
    222 E 41st St Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 825-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Abscess
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Pelvic Abscess
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones

Pelvic Abscess
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenalectomy
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infections
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Cystotomy
Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Exstrophy of Bladder
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Epispadias
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Urostomy
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lee Zhao, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679729297
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
