Dr. Lee Zhao, MD
Dr. Lee Zhao, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center222 E 41st St Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The very best. Dr. Zhao performed a complicated reparative surgery on my son, a young man, over 6 months after a near fatal car accident, and after my son had an unsuccessful procedure with a skillful surgeon in another state. My son is restored to health and we are profoundly grateful. I cannot fathom the one negative review I have seen for him, because we found him to be not only brilliant, but also compassionate, articulate, kindly straightforward, and, particularly considering his circumstances, he conducted himself with humility. We found all his team members to be excellent as well, superstars in their own right, extremely focused on my son's well-being and very responsive. Considering Dr. Zhao's demanding schedule, including much international travel disseminating his expertise, I would have forgiven him for being rushed and abrupt, but that was not our experience at all. We are convinced that no one, anywhere, could have done better, and our entire family is forever grateful.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern University
- Urology
Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Urethral Stricture and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.
