Overview of Dr. Lee Zhao, MD

Dr. Lee Zhao, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zhao works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Urethral Stricture and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.