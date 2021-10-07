Overview

Dr. Leeanna Lyne, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Lyne works at Loyalsock Family Practice in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.