Overview of Dr. Leeber Cohen, MD

Dr. Leeber Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Nmg - Obgyne Pac in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.