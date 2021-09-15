Dr. Leejee Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leejee Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leejee Suh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue Floor 3, Suite F, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Suh is the best ophthalmologist. She treated my daughter for her dry eye symptoms 5 years ago. My daughter is doing well today. We are forever grateful to Dr. Suh for her compassion, patience, and skills.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean
- 1427002245
Education & Certifications
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Keratoconus and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Korean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
