Dr. Leela Bhupalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhupalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leela Bhupalam, MD
Overview of Dr. Leela Bhupalam, MD
Dr. Leela Bhupalam, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Louisville Sch Med
Dr. Bhupalam works at
Dr. Bhupalam's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way4003 Kresge Way Suite 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way1031 New Moody Lane Suite 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhupalam?
Great first meeting. Friendly, willing to listen to questions and explain them to you . felt as though she really was interested me as a patient. Shocked me by calling me at 8pm with my results which didn't have any bad news. Really good first experience.
About Dr. Leela Bhupalam, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1629059431
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Sch Med
- University Louisville Sch Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhupalam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhupalam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhupalam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhupalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhupalam works at
Dr. Bhupalam has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhupalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhupalam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhupalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhupalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhupalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.