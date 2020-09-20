Overview of Dr. Leela Farr, MD

Dr. Leela Farr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Farr works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP LLC in Belleville, IL with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.