Dr. Leela Farr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leela Farr, MD

Dr. Leela Farr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Farr works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP LLC in Belleville, IL with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 234-9884
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Hand and Arm PLLC
    1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 1220, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 883-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritic Conditions of the Upper Extremity
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bursitis
Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Conditions
Herniated Disc
Humerus Fracture
Laceration
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Mini TightRope® CMC Technique
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tenosynovitis
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2020
    Dr. Farr performed two carpal tunnel surgeries and also surgery on both thumbs to relieve painful arthritis. I considered her to be a miracle worker, and then Poof?? She disappeared. What happened??? ??
    Jo Strong — Sep 20, 2020
    About Dr. Leela Farr, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346403482
    Education & Certifications

    • Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg
    • Upstate Medical University
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leela Farr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

