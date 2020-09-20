Dr. Leela Farr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leela Farr, MD
Overview of Dr. Leela Farr, MD
Dr. Leela Farr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Farr's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
-
2
Orthopedic Hand and Arm PLLC1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 1220, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 883-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farr performed two carpal tunnel surgeries and also surgery on both thumbs to relieve painful arthritis. I considered her to be a miracle worker, and then Poof?? She disappeared. What happened??? ??
About Dr. Leela Farr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346403482
Education & Certifications
- Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg
- Upstate Medical University
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
