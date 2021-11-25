Dr. Leela Lella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leela Lella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leela Lella, MD
Dr. Leela Lella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Methodist Hospital and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lella works at
Dr. Lella's Office Locations
-
1
Permian Cardiology Inc.400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 240, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 683-2723
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lella?
My dad was in the hospital and had a heart attack suddenly this Dr lella was there so fast and very straight forward and saved my dad's life I'm so thankful for him and Midland memeriol staff
About Dr. Leela Lella, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306162557
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lella works at
Dr. Lella has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.