Dr. Leela Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leela Nayak, MD
Overview
Dr. Leela Nayak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Nayak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Orleans Va Medical Center2400 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 507-2263Monday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayak?
About Dr. Leela Nayak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265607618
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.