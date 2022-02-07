Overview of Dr. Leela Raju, MD

Dr. Leela Raju, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Raju works at NYU Langone Ophthalmology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.