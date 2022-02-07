See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Leela Raju, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leela Raju, MD

Dr. Leela Raju, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Raju works at NYU Langone Ophthalmology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raju's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    222 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2022
    I was referred to her through a friend who also had his cataract surgery done by her, so I had a good head start. I can see how her bedside manner can come off a bit cold to some, but she's a professional, thorough and knows her stuff. Since I am a disabled senior with other health issues, she took great care before my first surgery to ensure that everything would go well, including performing the surgery at Tisch Hospital to make sure there would be plenty of post-op personnel available in case anything went wrong. Thankfully, it all went well. Second surgery was performed at the regular NYU outpatient facility on East 38th St. and again, the surgery was a breeze. I would definitely recommend her.
    About Dr. Leela Raju, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972705069
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leela Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raju works at NYU Langone Ophthalmology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raju’s profile.

    Dr. Raju has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

