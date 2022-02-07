Dr. Leela Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leela Raju, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Medical Center222 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to her through a friend who also had his cataract surgery done by her, so I had a good head start. I can see how her bedside manner can come off a bit cold to some, but she's a professional, thorough and knows her stuff. Since I am a disabled senior with other health issues, she took great care before my first surgery to ensure that everything would go well, including performing the surgery at Tisch Hospital to make sure there would be plenty of post-op personnel available in case anything went wrong. Thankfully, it all went well. Second surgery was performed at the regular NYU outpatient facility on East 38th St. and again, the surgery was a breeze. I would definitely recommend her.
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972705069
- Marshall University
