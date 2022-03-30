Overview of Dr. Leena Ahmad, MD

Dr. Leena Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Upmc East.



Dr. Ahmad works at Pine Partners In Nephrology & Endocrinology in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.