Dr. Leena Benoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Leena Benoy, MD
Dr. Leena Benoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Benoy works at
Dr. Benoy's Office Locations
Leena Benoy MD603 Omni Dr # A, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 262-2924
Psychiatric and Behavioral Solutions603a Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 262-2924
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benoy demonstrates the highest skill and professionalism while maintaining friendliness and playful with the children
About Dr. Leena Benoy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Malay, Malayalam and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hosp Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Gandhi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benoy speaks Hindi, Malay, Malayalam and Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benoy.
