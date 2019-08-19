Overview of Dr. Leena Khaitan, MD

Dr. Leena Khaitan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Khaitan works at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Chardon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.