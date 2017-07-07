Dr. Leena Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Nathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leena Nathan, MD
Dr. Leena Nathan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Nathan's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
UCLA OBGYN Westlake Village1250 La Venta Dr Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have asked for a better delivery out come from Dr. Nathan and her staff. The whole experience has been very organized and professional, both her and her partners are a wonderful team to be delivered by. Thanks UCLA team!
About Dr. Leena Nathan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan speaks Spanish and Tamil.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
