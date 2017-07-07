Overview of Dr. Leena Nathan, MD

Dr. Leena Nathan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Nathan works at UCLA Obstetrics And Gynecology in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.