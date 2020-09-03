Overview

Dr. Leena Nayak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nayak works at Northwestern Medicine South Loop Roosevelt Collection in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.