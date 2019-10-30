Dr. Leena Saline, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Saline, DO
Overview
Dr. Leena Saline, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Florida Gastroenterology928b Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 357-8151
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She takes time to listen to your concerns and discusses each one to your satisfaction. She has helped me more with my Gastroparesis than many other doctors I have seen in the past. Five stars!
About Dr. Leena Saline, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669723029
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Saline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saline has seen patients for Anemia, Ileus and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saline.
