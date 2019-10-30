Overview

Dr. Leena Saline, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Saline works at Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Ileus and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.