Dr. Leena Sharan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Sharan works at Texas Vein Health in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.