Dr. Leena Sharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Sharan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leena Sharan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Sharan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Vein Health6124 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-9560
-
2
HeartPlace Frisco13192 Dallas Pkwy Ste 610B, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 213-5969Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharan?
Dr. Sharan is exceptional in her care and expertise in cardiology. Her compassion is heartfelt. She listens to both my husband and I takes the time to explain everything thoroughly. I highly recommend Dr. Sharan.
About Dr. Leena Sharan, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326006685
Education & Certifications
- Lsu
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharan works at
Dr. Sharan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharan speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.