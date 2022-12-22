Overview of Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD

Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Lifestages Centers for Women in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.