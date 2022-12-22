Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD
Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
Davue Obgyn Associates Inc9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lifestages Centers for Women at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 320, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaufman is the absolute best doctor. I've gone to her for years.
About Dr. Leesa Kaufman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487643623
Education & Certifications
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman works at
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
