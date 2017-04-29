Dr. Leester Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leester Wu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3370Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Wu is a top notch professional in his field. I had full confidence in his ability to guide me through radiation. His staff is the best - no need to travel to Manhattan when you can get the best care and service right here at South Nassau Community Hospital. For what it is, it was a wonderful experience.
- Radiation Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
