Overview of Dr. Leheb Araim, MD

Dr. Leheb Araim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Araim works at Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.