Dr. Lei Charlton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lei Charlton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lei Charlton, MD
Dr. Lei Charlton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Dr. Charlton works at
Dr. Charlton's Office Locations
-
1
Lei S. Charlton M.d. PC5000 Monument Ave Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 649-1277
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charlton?
Compassionate, Non-judgemental, takes time to really talk to patients . Knowledgeable
About Dr. Lei Charlton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427146133
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charlton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charlton works at
Dr. Charlton speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.