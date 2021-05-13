Dr. Lei Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lei Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lei Chu, MD
Dr. Lei Chu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Lei Chu Urology PLLC12121 Richmond Ave Ste 407, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 497-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I really can't say enough good things about Dr. Chu. Very knowledgeable, kind, and has a good sense of humor. She is a busy professional like myself, but will still spend the time to check me out well since I am always in a hurry to get out of there :) I feel she takes her profession seriously with making sure I stay healthy. That is a good feeling as a patient to know your Doctor cares and will not let you leave until she is satisfied with her diagnosis. She is the best of the best.
About Dr. Lei Chu, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1831354851
Education & Certifications
- Urology Residency: University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Upmc)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice U
- Urology
